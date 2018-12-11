China Vowed There'd Be Consequences For The Arrest Of A Senior Tech Executive. Now A Former Canadian Diplomat Has Gone Missing.

Michael Kovrig's detention comes after Canada arrested a senior Huawei executive. It's not clear if the cases are related.

Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images Chinese police officers stand guard outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing.

Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat based in Beijing, has been detained in China and another Canadian questioned, in what appears to be a growing dispute between Ottawa and Beijing.

Kovrig's employer, the International Crisis Group, said it was "doing everything possible" to find out more about his location, and to secure his release. The non-profit confirmed on Tuesday night that he had been detained on Monday night by the Beijing bureau of Chinese State Security.

Supplied, Handout / Reuters Michael Kovrig

Reports of Kovrig's detention come just days after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, was arrested in Canada at the request of US authorities.

Chinese law enforcement authorities could not be immediately reached for comment on the reason behind Kovrig's detention. Kovrig did not respond to calls and messages on Tuesday, prior to Crisis Group's confirmation. He is the senior adviser for North East Asia for the International Crisis Group, focusing on writing analysis of foreign policy, according to his bio.

Chinese state-run media on Wednesday said that Kovrig was under investigation for "activities that harmed China’s national security.” A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said that the Crisis Group is not properly registered as an NGO in China and that the case could be related.

On Wednesday night, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters that a second Canadian citizen had been questioned by Chinese authorities. Freeland did not provide details about the identity of the citizen, but did say that the Canadian government has been unable to contact the person after their initial outreach.

BREAKING - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says a second Canadian citizen in China reached out to the government after he was “questioned by Chinese authorities” but since the original contact, the Government has not been able to contact him. #cdnpoli

It was not immediately clear whether Kovrig's detention or the second Canadian's questioning were retaliation for Meng, but the Chinese government has protested vigorously since her arrest on Dec. 1.

The People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece, said in a commentary published over the weekend that Canada would face "serious consequences" if Meng was not released immediately. The commentary was published with the byline "Zhong Sheng," a pseudonym the paper uses to mark significant statements on foreign affairs.

Meng is the daughter of the founder of Huawei, which is the second biggest maker of smartphones in the world — behind only Samsung and ahead of Apple. The US is seeking her extradition so she can face charges related to alleged violations of Iran sanctions. Huawei has said it acted in accordance with laws. US State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters on Tuesday that the US condemns “all forms of arbitrary detention” in response to a question about Kovrig's disappearance.



David Ryder / Reuters A man holds a sign outside of the British Columbia Supreme Court bail hearing of Meng Wanzhou.