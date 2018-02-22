This Country's Leader Literally Threatened To Beat Up Protesters When He Visits Australia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen really, really does not want demonstrators to burn effigies of him when he visits Australia next month.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has a plan for dealing with protesters who burn effigies of him during an upcoming visit to Australia — he's going to follow them home and fight them.



"I will follow you all the way to your doorstep and beat you right there," he said, according to Radio Free Asia. He noted that he recognized people's right to protest, just not to burn his effigy.

"You can enjoy your right to burn my effigy, I can enjoy my right to assault you," he added. "There is nothing wrong about that. You use violence on the effigy of Hun Sen. I can use violence against you."

(There is no right to assault people in Australia, whether or not they burn your effigy.)