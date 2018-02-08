Facebook Is Being Taken To Court Over Human Rights Abuses In Cambodia

A team of lawyers filed a petition against Facebook on Thursday on behalf of a former Cambodian opposition leader in an attempt to prove that the country's prime minister is using the social media platform to commit human rights abuses.

Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy is being prosecuted for defamation in Cambodia for his claims that Prime Minister Hun Sen bought a significant portion of his Facebook followers. Facebook — which is so popular in Cambodia that it is practically synonymous with the internet — has come under fire in recent months for distorting democratic processes by hosting armies of state-sponsored trolls and amplifying propaganda from authoritarian governments. In Cambodia, it has given the government a streamlined process to report objectionable posts, officials have told BuzzFeed News.

Sam Rainsy's niece, Lorya Noseda, told BuzzFeed News that Facebook had rebuffed his team's repeated requests to discuss the allegations. That denial has prompted him to bring the social media giant to court in a bid to gain the evidence he needs to fight the charges against him. (Facebook contested Noseda's claim, saying it had offered a phone conversation, but Noseda said the company's staffers never followed through.)

The lawsuit filed compels Facebook to provide information not only on Hun Sen's alleged purchased followers, but also the potential use of state funds to buy ads on the site.

"We are counting on Facebook to help shed light on the regime’s manipulation of technology. If Hun Sen has nothing to hide, he should support our investigation of his activities,” Sam Rainsy, who currently lives in exile in France to avoid imprisonment, said in a statement released through his lawyers.