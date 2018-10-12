Up to a dozen Uighurs with residency in Australia have come up missing after traveling to China, activists say. One woman’s family fears the worst.

Paul Crock / AFP / Getty Images Australian police look on as Uighurs display pictures of alleged attrocities committed in their homeland during a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Melbourne on Aug. 7, 2009.

SYDNEY — Rizwan knew it was a bad idea from day one. Her sister, a successful executive at a Chinese company, wanted to return to China from Australia to see her husband and her father, who is elderly and sick. The problem is that Rizwan’s family are Uighurs — an ethnic minority group from the Xinjiang region in western China that is being subjected to a campaign of mass incarceration and surveillance. Rizwan knew that Uighurs with contacts abroad — and especially those who have traveled abroad themselves — are at high risk of being dispatched to indoctrination camps the government euphemistically dubs “political education centers.” Being sent to the camps, where Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are held for months and go through a mix of government propaganda bombardment and Chinese language classes, meant her sister would be at risk of enduring abuse, torture, or even death. And because the camps are not considered a form of criminal punishment, there would be no paperwork — Rizwan’s sister would just disappear. But Rizwan’s sister wanted to take the chance. After all, she was not a political activist and had committed no crime. And she had permanent resident status in Australia — she had a place to come back to. Rizwan and her sister came up with a code just in case. When her sister arrived, Rizwan would message her, “Do you have your books with you?” If her sister said no, it would mean that Chinese officials had taken away her passport after she entered the country — a measure used against thousands of ethnic minorities in the region to prevent them from traveling. “No way could we talk about this over the phone,” Rizwan said. “But we were so worried about what would happen to her.” When her sister landed, Rizwan called and texted immediately. “They took my books,” her sister replied. The conversation happened months ago, and the family — including Rizwan’s sister’s teenage daughter — has not heard from her since.

Rizwan, a chic young Uighur-Australian mother in a Burberry trench coat, asked that her surname not be disclosed and agreed to speak to BuzzFeed News to shed light on the issue. BuzzFeed News confirmed details of her story with a family friend.

David Crosling / ASSOCIATED PRESS Supporters of Rebiya Kadeer, a US-based dissident who heads the pro-independence World Uighur Congress, hold a sign outside the Melbourne Town Hall where Kadeer attended the Melbourne International Film Festival on Aug. 8, 2009.

Australia is home to a sizable Uighur diaspora, estimated by the East Turkistan Australian Association at more than 3,000 people and around 600 families, though only about 1,065 people said they had Uighur ancestry in the 2016 census. Uighur groups in Australia, as well as the opposition Labor Party, are urging the Liberal-led government to take a stronger stand against human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Uighur community activists in Australia say there are many cases like that of Rizwan’s sister— up to a dozen. All of them involve Uighurs who obtained permanent resident status in Australia — the equivalent of a green card in the US — and then vanished after they returned to China. Community leaders and migration agents described several cases to BuzzFeed News but asked that details of the cases not be published, at the families’ request.

Because these people are not Australian citizens, though many of them have family members who are, the Australian government is limited in its power to advocate for their release — and may simply be unwilling to go to bat for them. The government’s newest Consular Strategy, released in 2017, notes that there’s no legal requirement to extend consular assistance to permanent residents under international law. “The practice of offering consular assistance to permanent residents of Australia will cease,” the document states. “Consular services will be limited to crisis situations, including government-assisted evacuations, when that is provided to Australian citizens.” “I suspect that in very serious cases involving a permanent [resident], there is some quiet diplomacy, as well as consular support such as seeking access to the person imprisoned to offer support,” said Alex Oliver, director of research at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, one of Australia’s top think tanks,. “Australia, and DFAT [the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade], are very diligent in providing consular assistance where they can. But this depends on the receiving state cooperating with Australia.” Asked about the issue, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Australian officials had conveyed concerns about the situation in Xinjiang to China “on a number of occasions, including concerns over relatives of Uighur Australians.” Mehmet Celepci, a migration agent who has worked with many Uighur clients, says he and others have sought to lobby the Australian government over the issue of Uighur-Australians’ family members who have disappeared or been sent to camps after returning to China. Celepci, who is Turkish-Australian, said most Uighurs he knows in Australia have seen their families harmed by the Chinese government’s campaign but were afraid to speak publicly for fear of retribution against their families. “Initially many people thought if we keep quiet, then Chinese authorities will think they are good people and would not target their relatives,” he said. “But after a while they realized no matter how silent they are, everyone is targeted. Almost everyone.”

Paul Crock / AFP / Getty Images An Uighur woman speaks of alleged attrocities committed in her homeland during a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Melbourne on Aug. 7, 2009.