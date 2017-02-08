In a nutshell, a word must hit three benchmarks: frequent use, widespread use, and meaningful use. You can read more about that here.

A great example of this process is the addition of the words "prosopagnosia," or "face blindness," which was a term popularized by the neuroscientist and writer Oliver Sacks.

Sacks's use of the word gave it more frequent and widespread use. "He made it more personal and relatable — a human issue. ... It went from the neurological journals to The New Yorker," Sokolowski explained.