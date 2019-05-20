The "Game Of Thrones" Finale Managed To Make One More Grammar Joke

All hail Ser Davos, the new master of grammar, long may he reign! Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series finale.

If you're a language nerd who's been paying close attention to Game of Thrones throughout its run, you know that one of the show's best, long-running gags is about grammar. There was Stannis Baratheon, the one true king of grammar since Season 2. And then there was Ser Davos Seaworth, who took it upon himself to carry the torch of pedantry for his former king, correcting Jon's grammar during a scene at Dragonstone in Season 7, Episode 3.

And during last night's finale, the writers managed to sneak in one final joke about grammar pedantry from Davos.

At a meeting of King Bran the Broken's small council, the newly appointed master of ships, Davos, gets into a tiff with Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, the new master of coin. Davos addresses the “master of coin and lord of lofty titles,” asking for the money to rebuild the throne's armada and ports. “The master of coin looks forward to helping the master of ships, but first he has to ensure we’re not wasting coin or soon there won’t be no more coin,” answers Bronn with a double negative.

“Any more,” Davos retorts. “You master of grammar now, too?” Bronn shoots back.



Naturally, people loved it.



When we first met him, Davos does not know how to read. Over the course of the show, the Onion Knight's gone from being tutored by Princess Shireen (RIP sweet angel) to enforcing the all-around proper use of the English language. In a final few seasons full of characters making seemingly rash and atypical decisions, it was nice to see someone who, you know, logically grew over time.



All hail Ser Davos Seaworth, master of grammar, long may he reign!

