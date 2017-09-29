Trump Promised To Protect Iraqi Christians. ICE Rounded Them Up.

At least 100 Iraqi Christians arrested by ICE over the summer are still waiting to know what's going to happen.

This week on See Something Say Something , we look at how new immigration efforts have played out for the Iraqi Christian community in Michigan.

It's been four months. More than 100 Iraqis are still being detained for potential deportation.… https://t.co/rq3IrC8JFd

On June 11, over 100 people from the community were picked up in an ICE raid. Four months later, they are still in detention, trying to prove that they’ll face persecution by ISIS if they’re sent back to Iraq.

