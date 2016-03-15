Trump Campaign Conducting Background Checks On Volunteers

"We need to make sure our call center is a safe environment for all of our volunteers and staff," says a campaign email obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Donald Trump's campaign informed aspiring volunteers Sunday night that they would have to pass background checks and sign non-disclosure agreements if they wanted serve in the Trump Tower Call Center in Manhattan.



"We need to make sure our call center is a safe environment for all of our volunteers and staff," campaign organizers wrote in an email to volunteers, which was passed along to BuzzFeed News.

Political phone-banking, in which volunteers are organized to gather in a designated location and make calls to prospective voters, is common practice in presidential campaigns. Less common is the "on-boarding and briefing" apparently required by Team Trump.

From the campaign's email: "We need to get you to sign an NDA, a check your identification [sic], and give you an idea of what you can expect as a volunteer in our call center. ... Within a few days, we will complete a very basic and routine background check and then we will invite you to set your own schedule."

The Trump campaign does promise perks to those willing to jump through the hoops: "We will kept you fed, provide frequent SWAG giveaways, and have special guests drop by to say hello!"

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here is the full email sent to volunteers:

---------- Forwarded message --------- From: Trump Volunteer Team <<a>volunteer@donaldtrump.com> Date: Sun, Mar 13, 2016 at 11:10 PM Subject: Quick Update re: Tomorrow's Trump Tower Call Center's On-Boarding/Briefing To: Hello!

Due to the tremendous number of supporters who have signed up to become volunteers in our Trump Tower Call Center, we are making a few changes to help you get in and out a quickly as possible. We really value your time! We will now do rolling briefings over two sessions; from 10 AM to 2 PM and from 4 PM until 7 PM. The On-boarding and briefing will take fifteen minutes or less once you get through the line, and we plan to keep that line moving at a brisk pace. To answer some questions you may have: 1. What if you signed up for the noon or five PM on-boarding and briefing session earlier? Don't worry. Just show up anytime during the longer time periods and you'll be fine. 2. What is the purpose of the on-boarding and briefing session? We need to get you to sign an NDA, a check your identification, and give you an idea of what you can expect as a volunteer in our call center. 3. When can you begin volunteering in the call center? Within a few days, we will complete a very basic and routine background check and then we will invite you to set your own schedule. 4. Why are we doing a background check? We need to make sure our call center is a safe environment for all of our volunteers and staff. 5. What do you need to bring for the on-boarding and briefing? Just your ID and a little patience in case you have to wait in line! 6. What do we do in the call center? Make calls to voters to help our candidate win! We will kept you fed, provide frequent SWAG giveaways, and have special guests drop by to say hello! 6. How can I sign up for the On-Boarding and Briefing if I haven't already? Right here: http://goo.gl/forms/f17Up1iLAI. Don't worry if you've already signed up for the noon or five PM briefings; you do not need to sign up again! We look forward to seeing all of you tomorrow and thanks for your efforts to Make America Great Again! The Trump Volunteer Team



