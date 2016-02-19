Whoops! While Attacking Rubio, Cruz Campaign Has Advisers Who Back Marriage Equality, Too

Cruz surrogates have been criticizing Rubio's deputy campaign manager, who signed onto a brief in support of marriage equality. One problem: Three Cruz advisers, including his campaign lawyer, signed it, too.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Republican candidates compete fiercely for evangelical voters in the run-up to Saturday's South Carolina primary, several high-profile campaign surrogates for Ted Cruz have been circulating reports from Christian websites that Marco Rubio's deputy campaign manager once publicly advocated for same-sex marriage.



As it turns out, though, Cruz's campaign team has its own contingent of vocal marriage equality supporters.

The Cruz camp's new line of attack began 10 days ago, when a website called Baptist Message — tag line: "Helping Louisiana Baptists impact the world for Christ" — posted a 1,100-word story headlined, "Rubio's No. 2 campaign staffer a gay marriage advocate."

Rich Beeson, deputy campaign manager for presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio, was one of more than 300 establishment Republicans to sign a controversial friend of the court brief last year asking the U.S. Supreme Court to legalize gay marriage. Although reported by Politico in an April 2015 article, “Republicans try to have it both ways on gay marriage,” it is an issue that largely has gone unnoticed during the campaign, even as Republican candidates seek to secure conservative support. Cross checking the names of campaign staffers for billionaire Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rubio against the names attached to the writ of certiorari [which described the signers as having “traditional conservative values” that are “consistent with—indeed, are advanced by—providing civil marriage rights to same-sex couples”] shows no other staff members from the three leading Republican campaigns were among those listed.

The story bounced around conservative Christian social media, and was aggregated by a handful of other websites.

It began spreading rapidly on Twitter in recent days after being shared by prominent social conservatives in Cruz's camp — including Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, conservative talk radio host Steve Deace, and Iowa evangelical powerbroker Bob Vander Plaats, who also serves as Cruz's national campaign co-chair.