This Woman Spent Three Months In Jail After Police Mistook Cotton Candy For Meth

A Georgia woman spent more than three months in jail after the car she was riding in was pulled over by cops, who said an old piece of blue cotton candy that they found in the car was methamphetamine. A crime lab later showed they were wrong.



Dasha Fincher is now suing Monroe County, Georgia, two deputies, and the North Carolina company Sirchie, which manufactures a roadside drug test that is popular with law enforcement, for false and malicious arrest, among other things listed in the complaint. Fincher seeks equitable relief and unspecified monetary damages.

In the lawsuit filed earlier this month, Dasha Fincher says she was arrested in Monroe County on New Year's Eve in 2016, after a car in which she was a passenger was pulled over. The two Monroe County sheriff's deputies said they pulled over the car because the windows were tinted, but later admitted they were legal.

The officers found inside the vehicle a "clear plastic bag which contained a light blue substance, spherical in shape, which was located in the floor board." Fincher and the driver of the car said it was "simply a bag of blue cotton candy."

The officers arrested Fincher and the driver of the car, after saying the roadside test done with Sirchie's NARK II had said the substance was positive for methamphetamine. Fincher was charged with trafficking and possession of meth with intent to distribute it.

ProPublica published a story in 2016 about the limits and errors that the NARK II has had despite a slick marketing campaign by Sirchie, which supplies all sorts of equipment to law enforcement agencies.

The year before, the Innocence Project published a story that included strange items that police tests have incorrectly identified as drugs and led to a wrongful arrest, like sage, jolly ranchers, and breath mints.