7 Women Sue Oklahoma City Over Ex-Cop Convicted Of Sex Assault

Seven women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against Oklahoma City for failing to properly monitor Daniel Holtzclaw, a former police officer who was convicted of sexually assaulting his victims while on patrol.

The women also accuse the city of failing to properly test and train Holtzclaw.

The 29-year-old former officer was sentenced in January to 263 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting women in the community where he worked. Prosecutors argued that Holtzclaw targeted poor black women with criminal records because he thought they were less likely to come forward or be believed.

The jury convicted Holtzclaw of counts that involved eight of the 13 black women who accused him. The charges related to stalking, indecent exposure, forced sodomy, and rape.

The federal suit filed in February includes seven women, four of whom had charges upheld by the jury. Holtzclaw was acquitted on charges from the other three women bringing the civil case.