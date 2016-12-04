Hawaii Expecting 3 Feet Of Snow With Winter Storm Warning In Effect
'Tis the season to trade in your surfboard for a snowboard.
The summits of Hawaii's Big Island could see up to three feet of snowfall, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect through Monday.
The summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea have already received about two feet of snow since Thursday, and another foot could fall by Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 11,000 feet from Sunday 6 am to Monday 6am. Temperatures on the summits are predicted to be in the upper-20s to mid-30s.
While it's not unheard of for Hawaii's high-elevation volcanoes to become occasionally snow capped, it's a significant amount of snowfall, meteorologists said.
“Visitors were delighted, especially those who don’t realize we get snow in Hawaii,” said Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane in a statement.
While skiers and snowboarders are no doubt eager to hit the slopes as they have in years past, the summits are currently closed to visitors. The access road to Mauna Kea will likely stay closed through Monday due to poor road conditions.
Although it's worth noting that skiing and snowboarding on the mountain can be very difficult, as there are no lifts or grooming and because of the rapidly rising high altitude.
