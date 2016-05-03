Why "The Biggest Loser" Contestants Regained The Weight They Lost On The Show

Researchers followed the reality show contestants for six years and found most gained back the weight because their metabolism had significantly slowed.

Danny Cahill (left) won Season 8 of The Biggest Loser in 2009 by losing 239 pounds in seven months. He has since regained 100 pounds. Rebecca Meyer (right) was the at-home winner.

Contestants on the NBC reality show The Biggest Loser who lost huge amounts of weight in a short period of time were found to have significantly slower metabolisms several years after the show's finale, causing some to gain nearly all of the weight back, a new study published Monday found.

The study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Obesity measured resting metabolism, which controls how many calories are burned when a person is at rest, and found that after participants lost a great deal of weight on NBC's show their metabolisms changed dramatically.

Researchers said the 14 contestants in their study had normal metabolisms for their size when season 8 began in 2009. By the end of the show, their metabolisms had slowed significantly and they were not burning enough calories to maintain their new weights, making it nearly impossible for them to keep the weight off. This is thought to be the body's natural response to a lack of food — a preventative measure in case you're actually starving.

Six years later, researchers were surprised to find that although the former contestants had gained substantial weight their resting metabolisms remained at the same, slower level as at the end of the competition.