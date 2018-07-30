A New Hybrid Animal Was Discovered In The Wild And No One Knows What To Call It The sea creature is a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin. Twitter

Last year, ocean researchers with the non-profit Cascadia Research Collective were on a trip to study marine mammals in the waters around the Hawaiian island of Kauai, when they spotted a sea creature that seemed to have a mix of features shared by two distinct species. And it got them pretty curious... Cascadia Research Collective / Via Facebook: CascadiaResearch The mysterious animal (in the foreground) was spotted swimming alongside a melon-headed whale on Aug. 11, 2017.

The unknown creature's dorsal fin is steep, like that of a melon-headed whale. But scientists observed that its face was not as round as the whale species, and instead resembled that of a rough-toothed dolphin. Cascadia Research Collective / Via Facebook: CascadiaResearch This is a melon-headed whale — *technically* part of the oceanic dolphin family, Delphinidae, which also includes orcas and pilot whales.

Another hint that the animal was a hybrid was that its underside shared the splotchy coloring of rough-toothed dolphins, while its top half matched more closely with the light gray of melon-headed whales. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php A pod of rough-toothed dolphins swimming near Kauai.

Because of the animal's spotted look, the boat crew nicknamed it Oreo, according to the Garden Island, which talked to Cascadia Research's project leader Robin Baird. BuzzFeed News also reached out to Baird, but did not receive a response before publication. A final indicator that the animal was unique was that it was swimming with just one other melon-headed whale — social animals that usually swim in large pods of at least 100 and are not commonly seen around Kauai. Instead, the lone melon-headed whale and the hybrid were found swimming near a group of rough-toothed dolphins.

The researchers were able to take a biopsy and confirmed Friday in a new report that the creature the first known hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin. Or as some have called it, a "wholphin." Cascadia Research Collective / Via Facebook: CascadiaResearch

The genetic research indicated the male hybrid was likely a product of a female melon-headed whale and a male rough-toothed dolphin mating together. Baird told the Garden Island that it was the "most unusual finding" that resulted from the research trip.

But while melon-headed whales are called "whales," they are really part of the dolphin family. The large sea animals are closely related to pygmy killer whales, false killer whales, and pilot whales, which are all known as "blackfish." This has led some people to point out that calling the new creature a "wholphin" is just wrong. Robin W. Baird / Via Facebook: CascadiaResearch A group of melon-headed whales seen swimming together.

Cascadia Research seemed to enjoy the many takes on the hybrid animal, sharing some memorable headlines and tweets on their Facebook page: View this post on Facebook Facebook: CascadiaResearch

According to the group's report, the animal is only the third known wild-born hybrid between two different species in the Delphinidae family, making it pretty a significant discovery no matter what you call it. The report said the discovery lends support to the hypothesis that "introgressive hybridization" — in which genetic data from one species integrates into the genome of another species following hybridization — causes taxonomic uncertainty in the Delphinidae family. Previously, a hybrid between a common bottlenose dolphin and an Indo-Pacific bottelnose dolphin was reported in waters around Hawaii, and hybrids between Dall’s porpoises and harbour porpoises have also been found around Washington state. The most recent discovery is the first known pairing of a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin.

