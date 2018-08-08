A Criminal Justice Activist Just Beat The Lead Prosecutor In Ferguson

“People keep saying ‘you shocked the world,’" Bell said to the crowd celebrating at his election night party Tuesday, according to WALB . "No, we shocked the world. People showed up and showed out.”

Criminal justice advocate Wesley Bell has claimed victory over long-standing St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch, who was widely criticized for his handling of the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, four years ago. A 43-year-old attorney who has sat on the Ferguson City Council since 2015, Bell ran for the county's prosecuting attorney's office on a reform platform. The race gained little attention, because Bell was running against a 67-year-old Democratic incumbent who has held the office for nearly three decades, and retained a fundraising advantage due to his long-term support from Missouri's Democratic Party establishment.

McCulloch was last elected in 2014, less than two weeks before Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown, setting off chaotic protests around the region, and sparking a national movement against police brutality and officer-involved shootings of unarmed black men.

After a St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson, who is white, critics accused McCulloch of skewing the investigation to favor the police department's version of events. Tuesday's Democratic primary was the first time that he has been up for re-election since the incident.

There is no Republican running in the general election for county prosecutor, so Bell is almost certain to win the office in November.



McCulloch did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment on the results of the race.