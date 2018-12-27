Utah Is Implementing The Most Restrictive DUI Law In The Nation The Day Before New Year's Eve

Starting on Sunday, Utah will lower its blood-alcohol content limit to .05% — the lowest DUI standard in the nation.



In 1983, Utah was the first state in the US to lowers its blood alcohol from .10% to the .08%, and now all US states have a blood alcohol limit of .08% for drivers 21 and over. A Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .08% is considered about four drinks in under an hour for a 160-pound man, and .05% of alcohol is consider about three drinks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Utah is home to the headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sometimes called the Mormon Church, which advises against drinking alcohol — a fact that has been considered a factor in the state having some of the most restrictive drinking laws in the country. Until last year, Utah enforced a "Zion curtain" liquor law, which required restaurants to block bartenders making drinks from being seen by patrons with a barrier or partition. The original idea was to not make drinking look glamorous.

The National Transportation Safety Board has long advocated for a .05% limit for all states, saying it helps discourage drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel in the first place. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 29 people die everyday in the US in alcohol-related deaths, about 10,000 deaths per year.

"It's been a long time coming and it's going to be good for the state of Utah," Rep. Norm Thurston said in an interview Monday with FOX 13. Thurston, a Republican and member of the LDS Church, sponsored the legislation in 2017 on behalf of the NTSB.



"It's going to reduce the number of people who choose to drive after drinking," he said. "It's also going to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths."