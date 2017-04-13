Health Inspectors Cite Trump's Mar-A-Lago For "Potentially Hazardous" Food

Referred to by Trump as the "Southern White House," Mar-a-Lago has been a regular weekend getaway where Trump has shared meals with multiple foreign leaders, most recently Chinese President Xi Jinping. The club charges $200,000 for its exclusive memberships, according to the Miami Herald , making its fancy restaurant's failures all the more surprising.

Florida health inspectors recently cited the kitchen at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for at least 10 violations, including potentially dangerous handling of raw meat and uncooked fish.

Three of the kitchen violations were deemed "high priority," which means they could contribute to the spreading of foodborne illness. This included raw and undercooked fish that had "not undergone proper parasite destruction," and meats — chicken, duck, beef, ham, etc. — that were stored at potentially dangerous temperatures.



Inspectors also cited the restaurant for several lesser violations, like not properly maintaining its walk-in freezers and not providing hot water at the employee hand washing sink.



Still, during their Jan. 26 visit, inspectors determined that Mar-a-Lago's restaurant met the minimum standards required to stay open.

On Thursday, Trump will make his seventh trip to the club as president.