Trump Attacked Late-Night TV Hosts And Bragged About His New Fan David Lynch

“Honestly, are these people funny? And I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn’t, I’d be in big trouble."

President Donald Trump railed against a series of late-night hosts and celebrities Monday night, treating more than 2,000 fans in South Carolina to a rambling and random speech loaded with references to his various enemies — and fans — in Hollywood and the media.



“Honestly, are these people funny? And I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn’t, I’d be in big trouble,” Trump said, beginning an extended invective against late-night television hosts. “But there's no talent. They're not, like, talented people.”



He then began to attack each host by name, beginning with NBC's Jimmy Fallon, whom Trump had earlier criticized after the comedian apologized for a 2016 segment in which he messed with Trump's hair.

After tweeting Sunday that Fallon should be “a man,” Trump continued to criticize the host to his fans, describing him as a “lost soul” who had done the then-candidate a favor by proving on national television that Trump's famous mane was real. Since that interview, Trump noted, no one has questioned whether his hair is “phony.”



“If it's not your hair, don't run for office, folks,” Trump quipped. “Because the gig would be up.”



“A year and a half, two years later, he is now apologizing because he humanized me,” Trump said. “And he really hurt himself.”

Fallon, he added, is now “going to lose all of us” by apologizing.



Trump then started in on CBS's Stephen Colbert, whom the president referred to as “that low-life.” ABC's Jimmy Kimmel, Trump added, is similarly “terrible” and has “no talent.”

He then went on to relate a story about doing Kimmel's show during the 2016 campaign. “He would stand outside of the studio waiting for me,” Trump said of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host. “He’s standing out on Hollywood Boulevard, he’s standing there opening the door... I wasn’t president. I was like a guy. A guy with potential.”

In contrast, Trump cited the late Johnny Carson as very talented.