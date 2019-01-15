Trump Served A Fast-Food Feast On Silver Platters At The White House To College Football Players

Susan Walsh / AP

The Clemson Tigers were invited to meet President Trump after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game. The team was expected around 6 p.m., but because of the partial government shutdown most of the White House food staff had been furloughed.

So Trump decided he would feed the players a meal of "great American food," featuring take-out classics from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Domino's.

"Because of the shutdown, as you know, we have the great Clemson team with us," Trump said. "So we went out and we ordered American fast food paid for by me. Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza, I think they'd like it better than anything we could give. And so, we'll have a little fun."