Trump Claims Obama Is “Behind” Protests Against Him And White House Leaks

"I think President Obama's behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group."

President Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of organizing recent protests against him and other Republicans, as well as leaking information from the White House to the press.



In an interview that aired Tuesday morning on Fox and Friends, Trump was asked if he believed Obama was organizing recent protests across the country, including a series of raucous GOP town halls.

"I think he is behind it," Trump replied. "I also think it's politics."

Trump said he believed Obama's "people" are behind "some of the leaks, which are really very serious, because they're very bad in terms of national security."

Read the full transcript from that section of the interview here:

Fox & Friends: Can we talk about President Obama? You said you personally get along with him. You guys were going at each other for three, four, eight years. It turns out a lot of his people are organizing, do you think he is behind it?

Trump: No, I think he is behind it. I also think it's politics. That's the way it is. Fox & Friends: Bush wasn't going after Clinton, Clinton wasn't going after Bush. Trump: Well, you never know exactly what's happening behind the scenes. You're possibly right but you never know. But I think President Obama's behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group. You know, some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks, because they're very bad in terms of national security, but I also understand that's politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that's politics, and it will probably continue.

Trump addressed a number of other areas during the interview, including his proposed $54 billion of additional defense spending. He said that the money would come from a "revved-up economy," adding that it would be a "whole new ball game" if he could increase GDP growth to "three or four percent."



He also said he would "do things with other countries" where the US would "ask for a form of reimbursement" for military assistance.

