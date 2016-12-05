BuzzFeed News

Touching Photos Show Protesters Celebrating After Dakota Access Pipeline Victory

After it was announced Sunday that the Dakota Access Pipeline would be rerouted, protesters who had fought for months to stop oil from flowing near a Native American reservation were seen cheering and hugging.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on December 4, 2016, at 7:49 p.m. ET

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

After months of protests, it was announced Sunday that the Army Corps of Engineers would no longer allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to go under a river near the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation in North Dakota.

Native Americans and their many supporters who had been protesting at Oceti Sakowin camp since August were seen celebrating their hard-fought victory.

Scott Olson / Getty Images
Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
Scott Olson / Getty Images

