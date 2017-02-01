This Man Who Claimed His Mom Died After Being Denied Entry Into The US Lied, Imam Says

The imam from a mosque in Dearborn told Fox affiliate WJBK the man's mother died Jan. 22, five days before President Trump signed an executive order putting the travel ban in place.

A Michigan man said his 75-year-old mother died in Iraq while waiting to come back to the US for better medical treatment after she was denied entry under President Trump's travel ban — but an imam from the man's local mosque said the claim is false.

Imam Husham Al-Husainy, of the Karbalaa Islamic Education Center in Dearborn, told BuzzFeed News the man's mother actually died five days before the ban was put in place, and that a local mosque held a service for the woman in the US the next day.

"They held the funeral and stood at the door of the center and welcomed us when we got to the door of the mosque," Al-Husainy said told BuzzFeed News, referring to the woman's relatives in Dearborn, Michigan. "It's not something that is hidden. It's well known."

Mike Hager told FOX 2 Detroit he recently went to his birth country of Iraq along with his mother, Naimma, to visit family members when she fell ill. Hager said that he was waiting in line on Friday at the airport in Iraq with his niece, two nephews, and his mother, when he was told that he could go ahead, but that the rest of his family could not come — despite holding green cards.

He said his mother died the following day.

Al-Husainy, however, told BuzzFeed News the claim was not true, and that his mother in fact died on Jan. 22, before the travel ban was put in place, and so the memorial service was held four days before Trump's executive order was signed.