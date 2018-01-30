A Hawaii Man Found A Foot-Long Centipede, Killed It, And Then Mounted It To His Wall

The current Guinness World Record for the largest centipede is 10 inches. It was a Peruvian giant yellow-leg centipede (Scolopendra gigantea) found in Venezuela. This venomous centipede feeds on mice, lizards, frogs, and bats.

Cambra would need to formally apply to set a record with the Guinness World Records. It's not clear if Cambra has done this, but BuzzFeed News has reached out for more information.

Dan Rubinoff, the director of the University of Hawaii Insect Museum, told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald that he believed the creature found by Cambra is a Vietnamese centipede (Scolopendra subspinipes).

Vietnamese centipedes are among the largest centipedes, and one of three types that have been introduced to Hawaii. The species has fast-acting venom that they use to kill prey, and usually attack insects and spiders, though they are aggressive enough that they will go after mice and reptiles.

A human bitten by a Vietnamese centipede should expect extreme pain and reddening around the bite; in rare cases, a Vietnamese centipede's bite has caused death, according to a report published in the Hawaii Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Rubinoff added that Cambra's centipede was "the largest individual" he had seen of the species.