Stunning Photos Will Make You Feel The Lava's Heat In Hawaii

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has now formed 390 acres of new land.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano that started erupting on May 3 continues to spew red-hot lava into residential neighborhoods as it flows downslope and into the ocean.



And now, nearly two months later, the eruption seems to have no end in sight. Meanwhile, the flow has destroyed at least 637 homes, covered 9.6 square miles of land, and formed 390 acres of new land off the coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

Recent photos give a sense of scale to the destructive eruption.