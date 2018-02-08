The White House Reportedly Knew About Abuse Allegations Against Staff Secretary Rob Porter For Months

White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday after being accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.

White House officials were told last year by the FBI about abuse allegations against staff secretary Rob Porter, CBS and CNN reported Wednesday, as news broke that the top aide to President Donald Trump had resigned following a Daily Mail article in which Porter's two ex-wives said he had abused them.

Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the Daily Mail that he punched her on a trip to Florence in the early 2000s. Pictures were published showing her bruises from the alleged assault.

A document from June 2010 included in the article also shows that another ex-wife of Porter's, Jennifer Willoughby, filed a temporary protective order against Porter in Arlington, Virginia, after he allegedly violated their separation agreement. In the document she says he punched the glass on their front door, cutting his hand.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Willoughby details an incident in which Porter grabbed her and pulled her out of the shower, following an argument the two had. This happened about a year into their marriage and she said it was the first time his abuse had turned physical.

After three years of marriage, she said she was a "shell of a person" and a "muted version of the woman that I had been."

She said that since their 2013 divorce, their relationship has been cordial and that the two still speak regularly.

"I think that professionally he is intelligent and he is measured and he is certainly someone that I would trust in that professional position and in his personal life he is also abusive and angry," Willoughby said.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Porter said that the allegations were "simply false."

According to the CBS and CNN reports, the FBI told the White House in November about the domestic abuse allegations against Porter. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the White House and FBI for confirmation but did not immediately receive responses.