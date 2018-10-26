The Strongest Storm To Ever Hit US Soil Just Devastated These Islands

A 44-year-old woman died when she sought shelter in an abandoned building that collapsed during Typhoon Yutu.

Office of The Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan / Reuters Damage caused by Super Typhoon Yutu in Tinian

At least one person is dead and more than 50,000 residents in the Northern Mariana Islands are without power after the strongest storm on record to strike United States soil swept over the Pacific territory, officials said.

Typhoon Yutu, a Category 5 storm, passed directly over the island of Tinian on Thursday with sustained winds of 178 mph, the most intense cyclone to ever pass over the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The tin roofs of many residential homes in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI) were ripped off during the storm, hundreds of power lines were toppled, and once beautiful white sand beaches appeared wiped out. A 44-year-old woman died on Saipan during the height of the storm when she sought shelter in an abandoned building that collapsed, according to a statement from the governor. CNMI is a US territory — with the status of a commonwealth like Puerto Rico — located in the Pacific Ocean about 3,700 miles west of Honolulu. The territory includes 14 islands, with the majority of residents living on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Noaa / AP An infrared enhanced satellite image shows the moment the eye of Super Typhoon Yutu passed over Tinian.

Ralph Torres, the governor of CNMI, said damage to critical infrastructure and homes had left many residents displaced and that all shelters on Saipan and Tinian were now at full capacity. He said first responders were clearing roads and that they were working with the public school system to open additional shelters. "Our first responders remain vigilant and working around the clock by clearing roadways, tending to damaged infrastructure, and providing support for our displaced residents," Gov. Torres said in a statement Wednesday. "This is the worst storm to hit the Marianas since Typhoon Jean back in 1968," the governor said. "Marianas, while we have been battered by this disaster, we will be stronger because we are resilient. Our community, our neighbors, our friends, and our families are ready to rebuild stronger and faster than this typhoon."

Dean Sensui / AP

The local utility company reported as many as 300 downed power lines, 400 leaning poles, and a number of downed transformers and conductors on Saipan and Tinian. "A request has been made through FEMA for 700 to 800 power poles, transformers, and additional materials to begin power restoration," the governor said. "Assessments are ongoing regarding timeframe for water and power restoration."



Torres said that water restoration would be the first priority, but it was not clear how long it will take to reinstate it to the island residents. Mayor Joey San Nicolas said in a Facebook video that Tinian had been "devastated" by Typhoon Yutu.

"We currently have no power and water at this time," the mayor said. "Our ports at this time are inaccessible and several other points within the island our currently inaccessible." San Nicolas said they have deployed emergency responders to undergo rescue operations to help people who wanted to move into the shelters, which are being powered by generators. He added that Tinian has clearly been hit hard, but officials still needed to do an assessment of damage.

Ed Propst / Via facebook.com