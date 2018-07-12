His resignation comes after a video went viral that shows he ignored a woman asking for help as a man harassed her.

An Illinois police officer resigned Wednesday after a live video showed him ignoring a woman asking for help while a man yelled in her face about her Puerto Rico shirt.

In the video, 24-year-old Mia Irizarry is setting up on picnic tables in a Chicago park for a birthday party when a man starts to berate her for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt.

"You should not be wearing that in the United States of America," the man says about her shirt. "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"



Irizarry points out that Puerto Rico is, of course, a commonwealth territory of the United States, which means that all its residents are US citizens.

She asks the man to leave her alone and then asks nearby Cook County Forest Preserves Officer Patrick Connor for help.

“Can you please get away from me?” Irizarry asks. “Officer, I feel highly uncomfortable. Can you please grab him?”



Connor is seen in the background observing, but ignoring the woman's plea.