A Special Prosecutor Will Investigate How MSU Handled The Doctor Who Abused Gymnasts For Decades

Michigan's attorney general announced Saturday that an independent special prosecutor will lead the state's "ongoing investigation into what the heck is happening at Michigan State University," after the sentencing this week of its former sports physician, Larry Nassar, for repeated sexual assault of girls and young women.

Attorney General Bill Schutte told a press conference in Lansing the investigation would study "who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen and what should have happened."



He announced Bill Forsyth, a local prosecutor with 42 years experience, will serve as the independent special prosecutor.



Nassar was sentenced to 40-74 years behind bars on Wednesday for sexually abusing young female athletes under the pretense of medical "treatment."

He worked for nearly 30 years as a sports doctor at MSU and USA Gymnastics, with multiple women saying during the hearing that they had reported Nassar's abuse to the university.

On Friday, ESPN published a report which revealed MSU's mistreatment of sexual assault cases went beyond its handling of Nassar.

An investigation published by the Detroit News last week reported that at least 14 MSU officials were told about Nassar's sexual misconduct and eight women at the school who reported he abused them. According to the report, former MSU women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was told by a 16-year-old high school student in 1997 that Nassar had sexually assaulted her — almost 20 years before he was fired from the school and put on trial.



Klages retired last year amid a wave of allegations against Nassar. She declined to be interviewed by the Detroit News.

At Saturday's press conference, Forsyth also spoke critically of the university, saying he would did not need any advice from the MSU Board of Trustees regarding the investigation.



"Frankly they should be the last ones providing advice given their conduct throughout this entire episode," he said.



Detroit News also reported that MSU President Lou Anna Simon was notified in 2014 about a Title IX complaint and a police report on a physician at the school, and that athletic trainers, assistant coaches, a university police officer, and an official who is now MSU’s assistant general counsel all heard the allegations.



"I was informed that a sports medicine doctor was under investigation,” Simon told the Detroit News last week. "I told people to play it straight up, and I did not receive a copy of the report. That’s the truth."

MSU President Simon resigned on Wednesday over criticism of her handling of the Nassar abuse.