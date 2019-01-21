BuzzFeed News

There Was A Super Blood Wolf Moon And It Was Just, Wow

*Howls at the moon.*

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on January 21, 2019, at 1:37 a.m. ET

On Sunday night, the super blood wolf moon lit up the sky and a lot of people looked upwards to catch a glimpse.

Mike Blake / Reuters

The eclipse was visible in North and South America, as well as western parts of Europe and Africa.

Alex Fitzpatrick @AlexJamesFitz

Meanwhile, things are getting started skyward. (Shot from the comfort of my bedroom)

The show occurred when the Sun, Earth, and Moon aligned, creating a total lunar eclipse.

Gaston De Cardenas / AFP / Getty Images

The moon was also at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear bigger from down here.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

It's super size is why it's called a "super moon."

Gaston De Cardenas / AFP / Getty Images

"Super moon" is not a scientific term, so there's no exact definition of how close it needs to be in its orbit to qualify, but the moon can appear 14% larger in diameter than the smallest full moon, according to NASA.

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

It's also easy to make the moon look huge in pictures through a photography technique that involves using a long telephoto lens plus positing the moon next to buildings, which make it look huge in comparison.

The "blood" refers to the reddish hues the Moon takes during an eclipse.

Mike Blake / Reuters

The January full moon is known as the "wolf moon" — a name that probably comes from the Old Farmer's Almanac, which said January was the month when wolves howled at the moon.

Mike Blake / Reuters

On Sunday night, people were eager to share their photos.

Tried to take a night sight photo of the lunar eclipse from Pixel 3. Came out slightly better than I expected 🌘
Marques Brownlee @MKBHD

Tried to take a night sight photo of the lunar eclipse from Pixel 3. Came out slightly better than I expected 🌘

Here the moon as seen from Villa Nueva, Guatemala.

Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

The eclipse as seen from Liverpool, in the United Kingdom.

Peter Byrne - Pa Images / Getty Images

These images show the super blood wolf moon light up the sky over Miami.

Gaston De Cardenas / AFP / Getty Images

People also had some strong feelings about the special moon.

Sam Sykes @SamSykesSwears

fuckin FINALLY https://t.co/QlTDB8BnW8

Some loved the blood moon.

𝐬𝐚𝐦 @breathinliam

@ArianaGrande SHE

Though of course, not everyone thought it was that great...

Mike F @mikefossey

lunar eclipse. incredible. let me get on my sweatpants and t shirt and get outside in the cold and watch the moon be obscured from my view. cant miss this once in a life time shot at not seeing the moon

