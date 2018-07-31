Three People Stole A Shark From An Aquarium By Hiding It In A Baby Stroller

The aquarium said Monday that the shark had been found alive after a two-day search.

Three people were caught on surveillance video Saturday stealing a horn shark from a tank and sneaking it out of the San Antonio Aquarium in a baby stroller.

BREAKING: The shark stolen from the San Antonio Aquarium has been rescued 🚨 (video @SAAquarium)

And after a two-day search and rescue mission, the shark has been located — ALIVE.

Covino said the suspects did not say why they stole the horn shark.

This is a picture of what a horn shark looks like, but it's not the stolen 16-inch-long shark in question. Horn sharks, which tend to be small bottom-dwellers, have little horns on their head, "so if you were to step on them you would get gouged," said Covino. He added they will "absolutely" bite humans who interfere with them.

The owner of the aquarium, Ammon Covino, told BuzzFeed News on Monday that San Antonio, Texas, police had obtained a confession from one of the suspects and were en route to retrieve the shark.

The shark was stolen on a busy Saturday from an open tank at the aquarium where visitors are encouraged to touch sea creatures, according to Covino. Surveillance footage shows a man reach into the tank and pull the horn shark out.

The shark is then wrapped in a wet blanket and put in a stroller, while a woman is seen holding an actual baby that had been in the stroller, before the group exits the aquarium.

A second video shows the aquarium's general manager, Jen Spellman, approach the people after they put the stroller inside a truck. According to Covino, she is telling the suspects that she saw them take something from the tank and the aquarium wants it back. Instead, they drive off in the truck.

"It's insane that they had the guts to do this," Covino said.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio told KSAT that when his department got the call, "we thought it was kind of a hoax being that it was Shark Week last week."

"But it turns out someone actually went inside the aquarium there in Leon Valley and stole a horn shark," he added.