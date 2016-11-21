St. Louis Police Officer Out Of Hospital After Being Shot In The Face

"He was targeted because he was a police officer," Mayor Francis Slay said after a 46-year-old sergeant was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A St. Louis police sergeant was shot twice in the face Sunday night when a driver pulled up beside his patrol car and opened fire. The suspect was later shot dead by police.



The 46-year-old was released on Monday morning, police told BuzzFeed News.



The officer was sitting in his squad car at a red light when a person in another vehicle pulled alongside, firing at least two shots into the police vehicle, authorities said.

"He was targeted because he was a police officer," Mayor Francis Slay said at a press conference at Barnes Jewish Hospital, where the officer was taken in critical condition. "He didn't stop anybody. He didn't point a gun at anybody. All of us as a community have to do what we can to help find this guy."

The sergeant has been on the force for 20 years and is the father of three kids, the Associated Press reported.

Early Monday, St. Louis Police tweeted that the suspect in the shooting had been killed in a "officer-involved shooting." No police were injured in that incident. Speaking at a press conference, Chief Sam Dotson said the suspect fired shots at officers after fleeing from a car driven by a woman.