This Baby Porcupine Looks So Soft That You'll Want To Hug It

Can we cuddle?

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on March 30, 2016, at 12:44 a.m. ET

An adorable prehensile-tailed porcupine named Clover was born on St. Patrick's Day at the Binghamton Zoo in New York, and it's too cute to handle.

Clover was born to mother Zoey and father Mattie.

Clover's sister, named Norwan, and Zoey, munching on sweet potato.

Clover, like all porcupines, was born without sharp quills. The soft quills will harden gradually and will be fully formed when the porcupine is 10 weeks old.

The baby porcupine, known as a porcupette, currently weighs less than a pound, the zoo said.

The zoo won't be able to determine if Clover is a boy or girl for a few more weeks.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are from South America. They have a tail that allows them to grasp branches and makes them great climbers.

Norwan
Norwan

