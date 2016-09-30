Autopsy Reveals Sisters Died In Seychelles Because Of Fluid In Their Lungs

The sisters had been helped to their villa after a day of drinking, but there were no signs of violence, authorities said.

Two sisters from the US were found dead last week in a luxury resort hotel on the Indian Ocean with no signs of injuries on their bodies, authorities say. An autopsy report cites their cause of death as excess fluid in their lungs; one woman had fluid in her brain as well.



The sisters, 37-year-old Annie Korkki and 42-year-old Robin Korkki, were found unresponsive on Sept. 22 after being helped to their villa the night before following a day of drinking, the newspaper Seychelles Nation reported.

The women were staying on the Seychelles’ main island Mahé in the Maia Luxury Resort and Spa, where villas cost nearly $2,000 a night and include a gazebo, private infinity pool, and butler service.

Seychelles police on Friday released an autopsy report that found both sisters had acute pulmonary edema (a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs).

The report also listed cerebral edema (excess fluid in the brain) as a contributing cause of Annie's death, local NBC affiliate Kare11 reported.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Seychelles police for more information.