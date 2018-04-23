People Were Not Impressed With Shania Twain For Saying She Would've Voted For Trump

Shania Twain tweeted an apology Sunday for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump, after people started saying they were not impressed with her answer.

In an interview with the Guardian published Sunday, the 52-year-old Canadian singer was quoted saying she would have voted for Trump if she had been able to vote in the US elections in 2016.

The article in the Guardian touched on many topics related to Twain's musical career and her upcoming Shania Now Tour. It also included one paragraph on her thoughts on the US president:

It is not the only way in which she expresses her conservatism. If she had been able to vote in the US election, she would have plumped for Donald Trump, she says. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"