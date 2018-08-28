Amber Ayala looks through pictures of her brothers and sisters who were killed in an early-morning fire in the Little Village neighborhood on Aug. 26.

The deadliest fire in Chicago in more than two decades took the lives of at least 10 children who had gathered for a sleepover.



Around 3:55 a.m., authorities received a phone call about smoke coming out of the rear of an apartment building in Chicago's Little Village, Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said at a news conference Monday.

When firefighters entered the building, they found eight children who had already "succumbed to their injuries," according to the commissioner. By Monday night, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 14-year-old Cesar Contreras had also died. And on Tuesday, 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez died at the hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Fire officials had initially believed two of the children who had died were adults, but on Tuesday said that the kids ranged in age from 3 months to into their teens.

A firefighter was also injured by the blaze, but is in stable condition, Santiago said.