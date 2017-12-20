That Insane Virginia Race Where A Democrat Beat A Republican By One Vote Is Actually Now A TIE

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, the Democratic challenger in a Virginia House race defeated the Republican incumbent by a single vote. Today, in an even further dramatic turn of events, it was ruled a tie.

In a dramatic finish to a Virginia House race — or so we thought — it *appeared* that Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds defeated Republican incumbent David Yancey by a single vote.

BUT, it's still 2017, where nothing is ever what it seems.

And so on Wednesday, after Yancey challenged a ballot he said went uncounted, a three-judge panel ruled that the single ballot was in fact a vote for him — making the race a TIE.

After the voter registrar's office certifies the result, state law dictates that "the electoral board shall proceed publicly to determine by lot which of the candidates shall be declared elected."

"This is the first time in the history of Virginia that an election has been changed in a recount," Philip Hatchett, the lawyer for Yancey's campaign, told reporters after the decision.

On Thursday, James Alcorn, the chairman of the Virginia State Board of Elections, announced that they will draw names to determine the winner of the race on Dec. 27. He added that there would be no coin flip.

Alcorn said that the procedure would follow the same one the board uses multiple times a year to determine the ballot order in which the board draws the names out of a glass bowl. During this process, same-sized pieces of paper printed with each candidate's name are placed in old film canisters which are put in a glass bowl and shaken thoroughly, the Richmond-Times Dispatch reported. A board official then picks one of the canisters from the bowl, and reads out the winner's name.

In past local elections that have ended in a tie, Alcorn told the newspaper that the electoral board "typically draws names out of a hat."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Alcorn for more information.

"While it appeared yesterday that Shelly Simonds was elected, it's obvious now that the result will remain unclear for a while longer," House Republican leaders said in a statement Wednesday.

But in a statement, the Virginia House Democratic Caucus called court’s decision "wrong," and said it was assessing "all legal options."

"Delegate-elect Shelly Simonds should have been certified the winner," the caucus said. "The Republicans themselves had affirmed that this result was accurate yesterday before changing their minds today. After conceding this seat and their majority, they are now desperately trying to claw both back ‘like a snarling dog that won’t let go of a bone.’”