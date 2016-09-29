Libertarian Presidential Nominee Gary Johnson Can't Name A Single Foreign Leader
Gary Johnson couldn't name anyone when asked, "Who is your favorite foreign leader?"
Gary Johnson, the former governor of New Mexico and the 2016 Libertarian candidate for president, was unable to name a foreign leader when asked who his favorite was.
Chris Matthews on MSNBC's Hardball asked "Who is your favorite foreign leader?" Then Johnson, appearing flummoxed, repeated the question hesitantly.
Matthews then prodded Johnson to "name one foreign leader that you respect," to which the nominee huffed loudly, unable to come up with an answer.
Johnson's vice presidential running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, tried to help out by suggesting Shimon Peres, the former Israeli president who had died the day before at age 93.
Matthews pointed at Johnson, saying "Go ahead! You gotta do this. Anywhere." The host then started rattling off countries, and even continents, for the Libertarian candidate to choose from.
"I'm having an Aleppo moment," Johnson said, referring to his gaffe earlier in the month when asked about the war-torn Syrian city on MSNBC's Morning Joe, to which he responded “And what is Aleppo?”
"The former President of Mexico," Johnson offered, while still unable to say a name.
"But I'm giving you the whole world," Matthews shot back.
"I know, I know," Johnson said while holding his hands up in a shrug.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
