Libertarian Presidential Nominee Gary Johnson Can't Name A Single Foreign Leader

Gary Johnson couldn't name anyone when asked, "Who is your favorite foreign leader?"

Gary Johnson had an "Aleppo moment" after @hardballchris asks who his favorite foreign leader is #JohnsonTownhall https://t.co/nRazpPL0q0

Gary Johnson, the former governor of New Mexico and the 2016 Libertarian candidate for president, was unable to name a foreign leader when asked who his favorite was.

Chris Matthews on MSNBC's Hardball asked "Who is your favorite foreign leader?" Then Johnson, appearing flummoxed, repeated the question hesitantly.

Johnson's vice presidential running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, tried to help out by suggesting Shimon Peres, the former Israeli president who had died the day before at age 93.

Matthews then prodded Johnson to "name one foreign leader that you respect," to which the nominee huffed loudly, unable to come up with an answer.

Matthews pointed at Johnson, saying "Go ahead! You gotta do this. Anywhere." The host then started rattling off countries, and even continents, for the Libertarian candidate to choose from.

Morning Joe, to which he responded “And what is Aleppo?” "I'm having an Aleppo moment," Johnson said, referring to his gaffe earlier in the month when asked about the war-torn Syrian city on MSNBC's, to which he responded “And what is Aleppo?”

"The former President of Mexico," Johnson offered, while still unable to say a name.

"But I'm giving you the whole world," Matthews shot back.