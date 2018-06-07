Samantha Bee Responded To The Ivanka Trump Controversy After Calling Her A "Feckless Cunt"

“I’m really sorry that I said that word. But you know what? Civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions."

It didn't help that Bee's remarks came just a day after ABC canceled Roseanne Barr's show over the actor's racist tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. With Bee still on air, Trump's supporters seized on the contrast between the networks' handling of the two performers as evidence of liberal bias.

Both she and TBS issued apologies the following day, but that hasn't stopped Trump and other administration officials from calling for Bee's firing.

Bee has been in the headlines since last week , when she called President Donald Trump's daughter — and senior adviser — a "feckless cunt" for not voicing opposition to her father's immigration policies.

One week after sparking a backlash for calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless cunt," Samantha Bee responded to the controversy in the opening of her show Full Frontal Wednesday night.

Returning to the air for the first time since the controversy, Bee began Wednesday's show by addressing the backlash, apologizing for her language, but also said she was upset that it distracted from more important issues.

“A lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president's daughter and adviser last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it," Bee said. "This time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line, I regret it, and I do apologize for that."

"The problem is that many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives. A lot of women don’t want that word reclaimed; they want it gone, and I don’t blame them. I don't want to inflict more pain on them," she continued. "I want this show to be honest, and I never intended it to hurt anyone, except Ted Cruz."

But mostly, Bee said, she regretted that the insult drew attention away from the immigration issue that had been the focus of her segment last week.

"I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy," she said.

"I’m really sorry that I said that word, but you know what? Civility is just nice words," she added. "Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions. OK, thanks for listening.”