Couple Killed In Orlando Shooting Who Hoped To Marry Will Have Joint Funeral

“If it’s not a funeral, they were going to have a wedding together."

The families of a couple killed Sunday in the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub said they will have a joint funeral, instead of the wedding they had hoped for.

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22, and his boyfriend, Christopher "Drew" Leinonen, 32, were among the 49 people killed at the Pulse nightclub in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The Guerrero family told Time that they hope to have a funeral where the couple can be buried side by side.

"If it's not a funeral, they were going to have a wedding together," Juan's 24-year-old sister Aryam said.

"They were honestly so in love. They were soul mates. You can tell by how they looked at each other," she said. "It's a little comforting that they died together."

Juan's father, Ramon Guerrero, 61, said he believed a joint funeral service was what his son would've wanted. Drew's mother, Christine Leinonen, 58, was also in support of the idea, he said.