Police Catch A Criminal By Luring Her With Rare Pokémon

A Virginia police department invited people with outstanding warrants to catch the very rare Pokémon, Ditto, at their station, and someone actually came in.

In a Facebook post last month, the Smithfield Police Department invited a few "random citizens" to catch an extremely rare Pokémon at the department's headquarters.

"The rarest Pokemon of all has been spotted in the Smithfield Police Department processing room: Ditto!" the police notice reads, referring to the legendary egg-making Poke that is believed to be uncatchable at this time.

"Since it so rare we can only allow a limited number of people in the building to capture it," the statement continued. "We put the mainframe computer in the basement to work and came up with a list of random citizens eligible for this rare opportunity. If your name is on the list below, you are one of the lucky folks invited to come to the Police Department for the capture!"

There were only 8 names on the list. People in the comments were quick to point out that to get on the list one would have to "commit a felony."