Police: Lactose-Intolerent Boy Killed Because He Wouldn't Stop Crying After Drinking Milk

Chicago police said a intolerant toddler was killed by a man who "snapped" because the boy wouldn't stop crying after being given milk.

Chicago police arrested a suspect Tuesday in the death of 2-year-old Kyrian Knox, whose body parts were found in a lagoon last year.

Kamel Harris, 41, who was caring for the lactose-intolerant toddler, killed him after he wouldn't stop crying over pain from drinking milk, Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said at a press conference Tuesday.

"The baby apparently ingested some milk and the baby was lactose intolerant, and kept crying all afternoon," Duffin said near the Garfield Park lagoon where the boy's severed body was dumped. "[Harris] kind of snapped."



Harris, from Rockford, will be charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.



The toddler's foot was first reported to be found in the lagoon last September, Sgt. Angel Romero said. A police dive team was sent to the area where they found another foot, two hands, and eventually the boy's head.