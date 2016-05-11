New Hampshire Attorney General To Investigate After Officers Beat Pursuit Suspect On Live TV
A high-speed chase that started in Massachusetts ended in New Hampshire with police officers punching a suspect while he appeared to surrender.
A multi-state high-speed police pursuit ended in New Hampshire Wednesday with officers beating a suspect on live TV after he appeared to surrender, prompting the state's attorney general to launch a full investigation.
The chase started in Holden, Massachusetts, around 4 p.m. when a man wanted on multiple warrants refused to stop, the Holden Police Department said. The suspect was identified as Richard Simone, 50, by the Massachusetts State Police.
After speeding through several towns, Simone got out of the truck in Hudson, New Hampshire, around 5 p.m. with officers surrounding him with weapons drawn. The suspect appeared to be kneeling on the ground surrendering when several officers approached and began punching him. News helicopters from a local Fox affiliate and New England Cable News captured the incident on video.
Simone was later taken into custody by the Nashua New Hampshire Police Department.
There was no immediate word on the suspect's condition, and the Massachusetts State Police said they will conduct a review of the arrest.
"The pursuit, like all pursuits that involve Massachusetts State Police, will be reviewed by the department's pursuit committee," the state police said in a statement. "Additionally, MSP will also review the apprehension of the suspect, to determine whether the level of force deployed during the arrest was appropriate."
Attorney General Joseph Foster announced Wednesday night his office is launching an investigation of the incident.
"We will be investigating to determine what force was used, by whom, and if it was appropriate under the law," Jeffery Strelzin, a senior assistant attorney general, said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.
The attorney general's announcement followed New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan's call for a full investigation.
"The Governor is aware of the situation and we've reached out to the Departments of Safety and Justice," the governor said in a statement. "All New Hampshire public safety officials are held to the highest standards, and the Governor expects this will be fully investigated."
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.