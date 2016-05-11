New Hampshire Attorney General To Investigate After Officers Beat Pursuit Suspect On Live TV

A high-speed chase that started in Massachusetts ended in New Hampshire with police officers punching a suspect while he appeared to surrender.

A multi-state high-speed police pursuit ended in New Hampshire Wednesday with officers beating a suspect on live TV after he appeared to surrender, prompting the state's attorney general to launch a full investigation.

The chase started in Holden, Massachusetts, around 4 p.m. when a man wanted on multiple warrants refused to stop, the Holden Police Department said. The suspect was identified as Richard Simone, 50, by the Massachusetts State Police.

After speeding through several towns, Simone got out of the truck in Hudson, New Hampshire, around 5 p.m. with officers surrounding him with weapons drawn. The suspect appeared to be kneeling on the ground surrendering when several officers approached and began punching him. News helicopters from a local Fox affiliate and New England Cable News captured the incident on video.

Simone was later taken into custody by the Nashua New Hampshire Police Department.