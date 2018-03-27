A Former Michigan State University Dean Allegedly Had A Video Of Larry Nassar "Treating" A Young Female Patient

William Strampel, a former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar's ex-boss, faces charges of sexual misconduct.

A former dean at Michigan State University has been charged amid an investigation into the school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar, a former MSU doctor convicted of sexually abusing dozens of female patients.



William Strampel, 70, has been charged with allegedly using his office to harass and sexually assault female students as well as having pornographic material on his work computer, including a video of Nassar performing "treatment" on a young female patient.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance. Strampel is prohibited from having contact with victims, witnesses, or any current or former Michigan State University medical students.

He faces a felony charge of misconduct in office, a misdemeanor of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree and two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.



Strampel's lawyer did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

A former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Strampel was Nassar's boss at MSU, and oversaw the implementation of new protocols after a Title IX investigation into the sports medicine doctor's conduct.

Nassar was sentenced in January to serve between 40 and 175 years in prison, after more than a hundred women detailed how he had assaulted them while working at MSU and as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics. The women and girls said Nassar inserted his ungloved fingers into their vaginas under the guise of medical treatment.

The case sparked outrage over how Nassar's abusive behavior was able to continue for decades. During the sentencing hearing, some women who were abused by Nassar said they reported it to university officials, but nothing was done to stop his abusive behavior.

The Title IX investigation cleared Nassar of wrongdoing in 2014, and he continued seeing patients until the summer of 2016, when more victims came forward.



According to an affidavit by special prosecutor Bill Forsyth, Strampel allowed Nassar to see patients before the Title IX investigation concluded and did not enforce the protocols put in place for Nassar following the probe.

"Nassar continued 'treating' numerous patients unchecked by the protocols supposedly put in place by Strampel to protect Nassar’s patients," the affidavit reads. "As a result, Nassar was able to commit a host of sexual assaults against new victims until, following news reports of additional allegations against Nassar, MSU finally terminated his employment over two years later."