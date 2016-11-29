Pilot Radioed Airport That He Was Out Of Fuel Before Crashing In Colombia

Seventy-one people, including members of a Brazilian soccer team, were killed Monday when the chartered jet crashed. Only six survived.

The pilot of a jet that crashed late Monday in Colombia, killing 71 people, told air traffic controllers that he had run out of fuel just before going down in the Andes.

In air traffic tower recordings leaked to W Radio, the pilot can be heard requesting immediate permission to land at Medellin's international airport due to a "total electric failure" and lack of fuel 8 miles out.

"We need priority to come in," the pilot says early into the recording. "We have a fuel problem."

“We’re in total failure...we have no fuel left,” the pilot says minutes later.

Moments later an air traffic controller at Jose Maria Cordova International Airport in Medellín tells the pilot that the runway has been cleared. The pilot asks for landing instructions but can't tell the air traffic controller his altitude because of issues with his radar.

"I don't have your altitude," the air traffic controller says.

“We’re at 1,000 feet senorita. I need the light signals. I need the light signals,” the pilot said before going silent for the last time at the 10:33 minute mark of the 11:25 recording.

The charter aircraft took off from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and was carrying nine crew and 68 passengers, including members of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, which was set to play in the Copa Sudamericana finals against Atletico Nacional in Medellin on Wednesday. There were only six survivors.

Colombia's aviation agency said the plane's black boxes had been recovered, which could provide more detailed information about what was happening just before the crash. But the recordings would bolster earlier reports that the aircraft was experiencing electrical problems.

According to police in Antioquia, 65 bodies were recovered from the debris, and 63 were transported to Medellin.

A seventh passenger had been rescued alive from the wreckage, but authorities told the AP that one of the initial six survivors, Chapecoense goalkeeper Danilo, died en route to the hospital.