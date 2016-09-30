Philippines President Compares Himself To Hitler, Says He'd "Be Happy To Slaughter" 3 Million Drug Users

President Rodrigo Duterte likened his anti-drug campaign, which has left more than 3,000 people dead, to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler, who killed millions of Jews.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told reporters in Davao City on Friday that he would "be happy to slaughter" 3 million drug users, like Adolf Hitler murdered about 6 million Jews.



The 71-year-old leader said he had been "portrayed to be some cousin of Hitler" by critics, Reuters reported. "There are 3 million drug addicts (in the Philippines). I'd be happy to slaughter them," he said.

"If Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have..." he said, pointing to himself, according to Reuters.

"You know my victims. I would like (them) to be all criminals to finish the problem of my country and save the next generation from perdition."

Duterte was elected in May on an anti-drug campaign and has killed about 3,100 people, mostly drug users and sellers, since he took office in June. He has encouraged police as well as citizens with guns to kill dealers who resist arrest.

“Please feel free to call us, the police, or do it yourself if you have the gun — you have my support,” Duterte said.



Earlier in the month, he called US President Barack Obama a “son of a whore” while warning him not to concern himself with Filipino human rights. After he made the comments, the White House canceled a meeting between the two leaders, and Duterte later said he regretted the remark.