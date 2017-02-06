BuzzFeed News

People Were Shook By This Super Bowl Lumber Ad About Immigration

"This is a really hot take for a lumber company."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 9:27 p.m. ET

Construction company 84 Lumber released its first ever Super Bowl commercial on Sunday. It depicts a mother and daughter in Mexico who are embarking on a journey to leave their country. The conclusion of the ad, when the pair reach the US–Mexico border wall, was deemed too controversial for Fox and can only be viewed online, according to 84 Lumber.

The 90-second ad by the Pennsylvania-based company shows the young girl picking up pieces of cloth along her journey, which she stitches together at night. The commercial ends on a cliffhanger, and directs viewers to see the conclusion on 84 Lumber's website.

After the commercial aired during the Super Bowl, 84 Lumber's website crashed with so many people trying to watch the conclusion.

Tim Nudd @nudd

The longer, follow-up commercial shows the mother and daughter finally reach the border wall. The young girl reveals that she has been sewing together a US flag out of the scraps of cloth that she has been collecting.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com / Via youtube.com
The pair then travel to a spot in the wall with a door made out of lumber, which they are able to open, and enter the US. "The will to succeed is always welcomed here," the commercial reads at the end.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com / Via youtube.com

The family-owned business said that after it submitted the original ad, Fox rejected it for being too political, according to Ad Age.

The lumber company said the commercial is aimed at recruiting for its work force.

A lot of people were surprised a lumber company had made a political commercial.

This is a really hot take for a lumber company
Kristin Chirico @lolacoaster

This is a really hot take for a lumber company

The dream of open borders, brought to you by 84 Lumber.
jimgeraghty @jimgeraghty

The dream of open borders, brought to you by 84 Lumber.

Some people were really impressed by the commercial.

Okay, the lumber one was good.
John Francis Daley @JohnFDaley

Okay, the lumber one was good.

Now THAT ad was trolling Trump. 84 lumber. it was rivetting
Laura Rozen @lrozen

Now THAT ad was trolling Trump. 84 lumber. it was rivetting

Many people noted that Fox had refused to air the full version, but were thankful they were still able to watch the whole commercial.

Fox censored 84 Lumber's ad. No surprise from the network that birthed Trump. Screw 'em, we have the net. https://t.co/57aunjk2q3
Jeff Jarvis @jeffjarvis

Fox censored 84 Lumber's ad. No surprise from the network that birthed Trump. Screw 'em, we have the net. https://t.co/57aunjk2q3

Some people didn't think it was OK for a lumber company to comment on the wall.

I'm not going to boycott 84 lumber. I'd rather symbolically use some of their products on THE WALL 😉. TEN FEET HIGHER. #SuperBowl
Jeremy Nolt @RealJeremyNolt

I'm not going to boycott 84 lumber. I'd rather symbolically use some of their products on THE WALL 😉. TEN FEET HIGHER. #SuperBowl

Now Trump is going to demand 84 Lumber pay to build that border wall. #SuperBowl #SB51
Keating Thomas @keatingthomas

Now Trump is going to demand 84 Lumber pay to build that border wall. #SuperBowl #SB51

