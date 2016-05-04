People Skewered The RNC Chairman For This Typo After Trump Won
Whoops.
On Tuesday night, after Donald Trump's victory in Indiana led rival Ted Cruz to drop out of the presidential race, the Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus declared him the "presumtive" party nominee.
After misspelling the word presumptive, Priebus deleted the tweet and followed up with a new version:
While Preibus was calling for unity in the Republican party to defeat Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton, some people on social media were more focused on his typo.
ADVERTISEMENT
One person noted that the spelling error may be connected to education cuts.
Other people pointed out that the spelling problem only demonstrated how much the RNC chair and Trump have in common.
People imagined what Priebus was really thinking.
And what he was probably drinking.
ADVERTISEMENT
A few people thought the message was a little bit more important than spelling.
And it had to be said that if you name your child "Reince Priebus," then it's bound to be weird.
Never forget.
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.