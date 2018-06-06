People Are Sharing Their Memories Of A Hawaii Community Destroyed By Lava And It’s Very Emotional
"Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory."
Lava erupting from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has covered several coastal communities and by Tuesday had completely filled the famously beautiful Kapoho Bay, marring a coastline known for geothermally heated tide pools. Now, people who have lived in or visited the area are sharing memories of the sublime place.
"Kapoho, as you enter into a time of renewal, I find myself submerged in reflection."
"Woke up today to learn that this place no longer exists."
"Though I understand Pele has her reasons, still heartbreaking to see such a treasure go."
"Today, we no longer have this piece of paradise."
"Just a year ago, I got to swim and explore Champagne Ponds on the Big Island and it was my absolute favorite secret spot. Today, it is completely gone!"
"It's hard to believe I won't be back here ever. Lots of memories at this house."
"Endless gratitude for the time we got to spend enjoying this precious piece of God’s creation."
"Really hoping that our last swim at Champagne Pond wasn't our LAST swim at Champagne Pond."
"Oh how I’ll miss this little piece of heaven! Grateful that I got [to] spend as much time there as I did while we all had it."
"Hard to believe that this special place called Kapoho is now gone 💔"
"Water so clear that when you swim bubbles appear to make for champagne looking ponds."
"Looking back and reflecting on sweet memories from the Beadle’s Beach House today, as she was reclaimed along with the entire #kapoho community."
"Mother Nature is a beautiful and terrifying force. My favorite place in the world is now gone🌴💔 so heartbreaking but so grateful for the many memories I had there."
"Remembering this awesome place that is no more, and marveling at the power of nature"
"Like many thousands of others, Kapoho holds a special place in my heart."
"Our ‘aina is the most beautiful in the world and the memories will never die!"
"Many lost pieces of their hearts with today's lava flow. Please keep sharing your memories so these places can live on..."
"Thank you Kapoho for the beautiful memories!! Had I known this was gonna be the last time I could go here, I would’ve stayed so much longer."
"I’m so so sad... I will never again be able to go back and visit the home where my sister and I created special memories to last a lifetime."
"I’m humbled by the impermanence of our existence and beyond grateful for my time spent on this now reclaimed land."
"Pele built this land with her fire, but my Papa built this home with his hands. My heart is truly broken today, but I wouldn’t be a Chong if I couldn’t rebuild."
"There will always be unforgettable memories behind the goodbyes."
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
