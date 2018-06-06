BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Their Memories Of A Hawaii Community Destroyed By Lava And It’s Very Emotional

"Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on June 6, 2018, at 1:51 a.m. ET

Lava erupting from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has covered several coastal communities and by Tuesday had completely filled the famously beautiful Kapoho Bay, marring a coastline known for geothermally heated tide pools. Now, people who have lived in or visited the area are sharing memories of the sublime place.

The lava flow inundated the communities of Kapoho Farm Lots, Kapoho Beach Lots, and Vacationland, destroying as many as 542 homes in the area.

"Kapoho, as you enter into a time of renewal, I find myself submerged in reflection."

"Heartbroken. Reflective. Grateful.

"Kapoho, as you enter into a time of renewal, I find myself submerged in reflection.

"You have been a significant part of my ‘ohana. We spent most of our childhoods finding entire worlds in your tidepools. We found lessons of patience, reverence, and community within your shores.

"You were an integral part in shaping who I am and how I view this world. From my first steps, my first swim, my first fish caught, to Nā Wai’s first tour.—you will always be one of my most inspiring teachers.

"Mahalo piha."

"Woke up today to learn that this place no longer exists."

"By the time they flew over the bay this morning at 9am, the Kapoho tidepools were gone, completely covered in lava. Vibrant, unique marine ecosystem of fish and coral, gone."

"Though I understand Pele has her reasons, still heartbreaking to see such a treasure go."

"As word breaks that hundreds of homes were destroyed by lava over the last 24-hours, including the home of Harry Kim, Mayor of Hawaii County, memories of what #Kapoho once was rush over me...I spent countless summers as a child exploring #KapohoTidepools and #ChampagnePonds watching the fish and a’ama crabs...Marveled at the sea turtles and other marine life... Though I understand Pele has her reasons, still heartbreaking to see such a treasure go."

"Today, we no longer have this piece of paradise."

"This was taken on May 3 at the champagne ponds when the first eruption started in Leilani Estates. Never did we imagine a beautiful spot like the champagne ponds would be affected, or our house to be wiped out as well. On that day, my boyfriend and I brought down palm starts to plant at the champagne ponds from our property. Today, we no longer have this piece of paradise. Here’s to saying goodbye to one of our favourite spots! 😢❤️"

"Just a year ago, I got to swim and explore Champagne Ponds on the Big Island and it was my absolute favorite secret spot. Today, it is completely gone!"

Instagram: @chasingvizions

"It's hard to believe I won't be back here ever. Lots of memories at this house."

"Endless gratitude for the time we got to spend enjoying this precious piece of God’s creation."

"Memories of Kapoho...

"Thinking about how glorious and magical it was- a place of pure beauty 🌴 unlike any place in the world

"🙏 praying for all those affected and living through this difficult time"

"Really hoping that our last swim at Champagne Pond wasn't our LAST swim at Champagne Pond."

"Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

Instagram: @likamaiaphotography

"Oh how I’ll miss this little piece of heaven! Grateful that I got [to] spend as much time there as I did while we all had it."

"Hard to believe that this special place called Kapoho is now gone 💔"

"All the times of doing random trips to champagne ponds or hanging out at a beach house or even camping down vacation land with the family and friends will just be memories from here on out... this place never had a dull moment and I’m glad I had to experience it while it lasted."

"Water so clear that when you swim bubbles appear to make for champagne looking ponds."

"It was taken a few years ago on a trip we took and got to experience the beauty of these unique ponds hidden on the Big Island. Tutu Pele has new plans for this area as she fills these ponds with her lava. Although it may seem gone now... she will create new beauty to come soon."

"Looking back and reflecting on sweet memories from the Beadle’s Beach House today, as she was reclaimed along with the entire #kapoho community."

"Every trip there was a gift, and time that I would never take back and will never forget about. I’m grateful my parents are safe, and I’m grateful they have each other. My sweet stepfather said today that losing the house is only a 2 on a 1-10 scale of what he and my mom have been through since her diagnoses. They have love and they have each other, and that’s truly the most important thing in this world. I’m so lucky to have them to teach me that."

"Mother Nature is a beautiful and terrifying force. My favorite place in the world is now gone🌴💔 so heartbreaking but so grateful for the many memories I had there."

"Remembering this awesome place that is no more, and marveling at the power of nature"

"Like many thousands of others, Kapoho holds a special place in my heart."

"Lots of good times when I was little and lots of good times in the last 9 years with the grand littles. Thank you for the memories."

"Our ‘aina is the most beautiful in the world and the memories will never die!"

"Heard about Kapoho & it really breaks my heart because we all have so many memories here & it’s crazy to think that it’ll never be the same. To everyone back home, stay strong and I love y’all!"

"Many lost pieces of their hearts with today's lava flow. Please keep sharing your memories so these places can live on..."

"In my life I've been lucky to spend time at 2 propeties in Kapoho. The first, in my childhood, was the Kimura's beach house at the entrance to Kapoho Bay. 📷@rainman2.0. The second, in my adulthood, was my uncle's beach house near Champagne Pond. 📷@korykurokawa"

"Thank you Kapoho for the beautiful memories!! Had I known this was gonna be the last time I could go here, I would’ve stayed so much longer."

"I’m so so sad... I will never again be able to go back and visit the home where my sister and I created special memories to last a lifetime."

"The memories are there, but it was special to be able to go back and visit, and stand along the homes seawalls we used to walk on, walk along the roads we played in, see the trees we climbed up, swim in the ponds we swam in, and see old neighbors who are still there, even the same old lagoon fish, (RIL 💙🐠🐡💙). All of this is gone... not just the house, the entire neighborhood 😭 Kapoho will always hold a special place in my ♥️ This is so heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with all who have lost their homes."

"I’m humbled by the impermanence of our existence and beyond grateful for my time spent on this now reclaimed land."

"My acupuncture school’s Kapoho campus was reclaimed by Tutu Pele this weekend. This was truly a magical place of learning; academically, spiritually, and personally. Deep truths were revealed to me here and even deeper connections to the people who shared in these summers with me. From early morning qi gong and meditation class, to chanting, learning traditional therapies, gathering medicinal herbs and connecting with the land. I’m humbled by the impermanence of our existence and beyond grateful for my time spent on this now reclaimed land. My heart pours out to those who have been affected and lost their homes. May we be grateful each and every moment for what is here and now."

"Pele built this land with her fire, but my Papa built this home with his hands. My heart is truly broken today, but I wouldn’t be a Chong if I couldn’t rebuild."

"There will always be unforgettable memories behind the goodbyes."

