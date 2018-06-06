People Are Sharing Their Memories Of A Hawaii Community Destroyed By Lava And It’s Very Emotional

"Heartbroken. Reflective. Grateful.

"Kapoho, as you enter into a time of renewal, I find myself submerged in reflection.

"You have been a significant part of my ‘ohana. We spent most of our childhoods finding entire worlds in your tidepools. We found lessons of patience, reverence, and community within your shores.

"You were an integral part in shaping who I am and how I view this world. From my first steps, my first swim, my first fish caught, to Nā Wai’s first tour.—you will always be one of my most inspiring teachers.

"Mahalo piha."