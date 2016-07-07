BuzzFeed News

People Roasted Trump After He Tweeted A "Frozen" Coloring Book

news / viral

The presidential candidates aren't the only ones having fun this election.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on July 6, 2016, at 11:41 p.m. ET

Donald Trump tweeted a picture of a Frozen coloring book with a star on its cover Wednesday and compared it to an image he shared earlier in the week of Hillary Clinton that was criticized as being anti-Semitic.

Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

The Republican presidential candidate posted the Frozen image after saying at a rally earlier in the evening that he regretted deleting the tweet calling Clinton the “Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!” with a Star of David symbol on a pile of cash.

Shortly afterward, Clinton followed Trump's tweet with a line from the film's song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" with "strawman" swapped in.

Via Twitter: @HillaryClinton

Anyway, a lot of people took to the internet to basically be like, "What's going on?"

Via Twitter: @dlin71
"Let it go" was also a common reaction.

Via Twitter: @JustEric

Tons of people were really impressed with Trump's hashtag skills.

Via Twitter: @zeynep

People were also excited that the hard-hitting issues were being addressed so early in the election.

Via Twitter: @LukeEpplin

For some, this politics talk was just way over their head and they needed to look up a few references to get in on the joke.

Via Twitter: @HeimanLA
Others just worried this was making everyone dumber.

Via Twitter: @s_m_i

Oooh, does this mean that Elsa can't be president?

Some people asked for certain things to just be left alone — like childhood movies!

Trump is certainly losing the votes of all die-hard Frozen fans.

Some speculated that Trump hadn't even seen Frozen.

Via Twitter: @JenAshleyWright

People imagined that Disney wanted no part in the presidential election.

Via Twitter: @RonLPitts

Because seriously, don't mess with Elsa!

Via Twitter: @RepBrendanBoyle

