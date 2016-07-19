People Lampooned Melania Trump For Copying Michelle Obama’s Speech
Melania vs. Michelle 2016.
Melania Trump delivered a speech in support of her husband at the Republican National Convention on Monday, and afterward people pointed out that it shared a few sections that were almost identical to what Michelle Obama said in 2008.
Melania's speech talked about hard work, respect, and wanting a better future for the next generation, all of which appears to have been taken almost verbatim from first lady Michelle Obama’s Democratic convention speech in 2008.
Many people were eager to share Melania–Michelle mashup videos that showed the similarities between the speeches:
Compare the similarities in this mashup:
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's another:
And here's one more, just for fun:
People compared the incident to the great Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West feud, which reached a pinnacle on Sunday night when Kim Kardashian released Snapchat evidence of a certain phone conversation and Swift responded with a long note.
Some people speculated that Kim Kardashian had receipts that would prove Melania's innocence.
ADVERTISEMENT
People imagined how Melania wrote her convention speech:
This ubiquitous Michelle meme was not to be overlooked:
And a birther joke had to be made too.
A hashtag for Famous Melania Trump Quotes was started with people sharing repurposed lines they imagined her saying as future first lady.
ADVERTISEMENT
Maybe Melania is inspired by Sophocles.
Or just as likely, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
BuzzFeed News asked who might have written Melania’s speech and people had a few suggestions.
I mean, mostly everyone thought Michelle Obama wrote it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Who knows though — maybe it was a mole for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau suggested Sarah Hurwitz, who was Michelle Obama’s speechwriter and worked for Hillary Clinton.
Others suggested known plagiarists.
Some people suggested it was Ivana Trump, the presumptive Republican's nominee first wife.
Although maybe who wrote it isn't even the right question — and instead we should ask who delivered the speech better.
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.