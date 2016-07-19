BuzzFeed News

People Lampooned Melania Trump For Copying Michelle Obama’s Speech

Melania vs. Michelle 2016.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on July 19, 2016, at 2:47 a.m. ET

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 2:19 a.m. ET

Melania Trump delivered a speech in support of her husband at the Republican National Convention on Monday, and afterward people pointed out that it shared a few sections that were almost identical to what Michelle Obama said in 2008.

So that's pretty blatant, right?
Mike Hearn @mikehearn

So that's pretty blatant, right?

Melania's speech talked about hard work, respect, and wanting a better future for the next generation, all of which appears to have been taken almost verbatim from first lady Michelle Obama’s Democratic convention speech in 2008.

Many people were eager to share Melania–Michelle mashup videos that showed the similarities between the speeches:

Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama tonight, and here's the video to prove it:
(((Yair Rosenberg))) @Yair_Rosenberg

Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama tonight, and here's the video to prove it:

Compare the similarities in this mashup:

I taught speech for ten years. Even my worst students would not have done this: https://t.co/QhPPC8ENUA
Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

I taught speech for ten years. Even my worst students would not have done this: https://t.co/QhPPC8ENUA

Here's another:

And here's one more, just for fun:

Full mashup -- Michelle and Melania
A Wild Muto Appeared @JoeMuto

Full mashup -- Michelle and Melania

People compared the incident to the great Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West feud, which reached a pinnacle on Sunday night when Kim Kardashian released Snapchat evidence of a certain phone conversation and Swift responded with a long note.

That moment when Don secretly records ur speech, then Michelle posts it on the Internet. #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes
mariah @chanelsiren

That moment when Don secretly records ur speech, then Michelle posts it on the Internet. #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes

Some people speculated that Kim Kardashian had receipts that would prove Melania's innocence.

I have every confidence that Melania Trump had Michelle Obama's consent to use that passage, and that Kim Kardashian was recording it all.
Ronan Farrow @RonanFarrow

I have every confidence that Melania Trump had Michelle Obama's consent to use that passage, and that Kim Kardashian was recording it all.

People imagined how Melania wrote her convention speech:

EXCLUSIVE: Melania's browser history from today
Luke O'Neil @lukeoneil47

EXCLUSIVE: Melania's browser history from today

This ubiquitous Michelle meme was not to be overlooked:

Welp.
Capt. Jake Ballard @kidnoble

Welp.

And a birther joke had to be made too.

I demand to see that speech's birth certificate.
Cameron Esposito @cameronesposito

I demand to see that speech's birth certificate.

A hashtag for Famous Melania Trump Quotes was started with people sharing repurposed lines they imagined her saying as future first lady.

"In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth..." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes
OctavioAHinojosaMier @OctavioHM71

"In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth..." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes

Maybe Melania is inspired by Sophocles.

"All men make mistakes, but a good man yields when he knows his course is wrong...the only crime is pride." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes
holly wood @girlziplocked

"All men make mistakes, but a good man yields when he knows his course is wrong...the only crime is pride." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes

Or just as likely, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

"Oompa loompa doompety dee, if you are wise you'll listen to me." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes
Craig Rozniecki @CraigRozniecki

"Oompa loompa doompety dee, if you are wise you'll listen to me." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes

BuzzFeed News asked who might have written Melania’s speech and people had a few suggestions.

So who wrote Melania's speech?
Ben Smith @BuzzFeedBen

So who wrote Melania's speech?

I mean, mostly everyone thought Michelle Obama wrote it.

@BuzzFeedBen
Chantal Rochelle @chantalrochelle

@BuzzFeedBen

Who knows though — maybe it was a mole for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

@BuzzFeedBen A fan of Hillary.
Ken Fitzpatrick @krf7

@BuzzFeedBen A fan of Hillary.

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau suggested Sarah Hurwitz, who was Michelle Obama’s speechwriter and worked for Hillary Clinton.

@BuzzFeedBen that would be Sarah Hurwitz.
Jon Favreau @jonfavs

@BuzzFeedBen that would be Sarah Hurwitz.

Others suggested known plagiarists.

@BuzzFeedBen Jonah Lehrer
percolator @grabmybutstick

@BuzzFeedBen Jonah Lehrer

Some people suggested it was Ivana Trump, the presumptive Republican's nominee first wife.

@BuzzFeedBen Ivana
liz wasden @lizwasden

@BuzzFeedBen Ivana

Although maybe who wrote it isn't even the right question — and instead we should ask who delivered the speech better.

@BuzzFeedBen Who gave it better?
Kris @KrisandBugachi

@BuzzFeedBen Who gave it better?

